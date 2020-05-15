Former K'taka minister booked for lockdown violation, calls it politically motivated

Former Karnataka minister Dr Sharan Prakash Patil and 22 others have been charged under section 188 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) for violating section 144 of CrPC by conducting a meeting at a convention hall in Sulpeth town on May 13.

While speaking to ANI in Karnataka's Kalaburagi on May 15, Dr Sharan Prakash Patil said, "It is politically motivated, officer who filed case was forced by MLA.

As elected representatives, we are going in our constituencies, listening to people as they are apprehensive about return of migrants." "We had not conducted any meeting," he added.