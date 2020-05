Battling COVID-19 & cancer Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 02:28s - Published 2 weeks ago Battling COVID-19 & cancer Battling COVID-19 is its own battle, but battling cancer on top if it can be a real challenge. Chris Angel helps provide to families in need who may be fighting both. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Battling COVID-19 & cancer FIGHTING A BATTLE AGAINSTCHILDHOOD CANCER.BUT NOW THEY ARE GETTING SOMEMUCH NEEDED HELP...THANKS TO LAS VEGAS STRIPHEADLINER... CRISS ANGEL."AS A FATHER WITH A CHILD GOINGTHROUGH PEDIATRIC CANCER YOUKNOW HOW DIFFICULT IT IS.A CAUSE CLOSE TO HIS HEART...ILLUSIONIST...CRISS ANGEL...BRINGING A LITTLE MAGIC...TO LOCAL FAMILIES...GOING THROUGH A BATTLE ALL TOOFAMILIAR TO HIM."WE WANT TO GIVE THEM TO HAVESOME HOPING SOMETHING TO LOOKFORWARD TOO." ANGEL'S6-YEAR-OLD SON...JOHNNY CRISSTOPHER...HAS HAD HIS OWN BATTLE WITHACUTE LYMPHO-BLASTIC LEUKEMIA.AND FOR HELP...THE FAMILYTURNED TO THE CURE-4-KIDSFOUNDATION...A CENTER THAT HELPS FAMILIESDEALING WITH THEUNIMAGINABLE...GET THE TREATMENTS THEY NEED."HAVING FOOD INSECURITY WHILEFIGHTING CHILDHOOD CANCER ISNOT A GOOD COMBINATION.ANNETTE LOGAN-PARKER IS THECEO...OF THE FOUNDATION...SHE SAYS THE CORONAVIRUS...HAS CREATED AN EVEN MORESTRESSFUL SITUATION FOR MANY OFTHE FAMILIES AT THE CENTER.OFTEN TIMES WHEN YOU HAVE ACHILD WITH A CANCER DIAGNOSISONE PARENT OFTEN HAS TO QUITTHEIR JOB TO BE THE PRIMARYCARE GIVER.IT'S A LONG LONG JOURNEY, 3-4YEARS FOR THE MOST COMMON TYPESOF CHILDHOOD CANCER.THEN WHEN THE SECOND PARENTLOSES THEIR JOB AND ALL THEREIS, IS INCOME FROM UNEMPLOYMENTALONG WITH PARTNERS AT THECORE GROUP...RALLIED TOGETHER TO PROVIDEMORE THAN 250- THOUSAND DOLLARSWORTH OF FOODS...TO THESE FAMILIES."IT'S DEFINITELY A RELIEF OFSTRESS, I MEAN IT TAKES OFFTHAT BURDEN FROM THATFINANCIALLY.SO THAT WE CAN CONCENTRATE ONOTHER THINGS BECAUSE OUR KIDSGO THROUGH A LOT OF SITUATIONSAND WE HAVE TO PAY FOR THOSE.SO IT WAS NICE TO HAVE A RELIEFNOT HAVING TO WORRY ABOUTFOOD." GIVING A LITTLE HOPE...IN A TIME WHERE IT MIGHT BE INSHORT SUPPLY.WE'RE ABLE TO MUSTER UP THISWHOLE INCREDIBLE ARMY OF PEOPLEWHO COME FROM ALL WALKS LIFE TOHELP OUR COMMUNITY BECAUSE WEARE RESILIENT, THIS IS LASVEGAS WE ARE STRONG ANDTOGETHER ANYTHING IS POSSIBLE.LAS VEGAS WE ARE STRONG ANDTOGETHER ANYTHING IS POSSIBLE.IN ADDITION TO THE FOOD...BASE ENTERAINMENT...AND CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT...ARE DONATING A THOUSAND TICKETSTO FUTURE PERFORMANCES OFANGEL'S SHOW "MINDFREAK"...TO THE FAMLIES AND FRONTLINEWORKERS AT THE "CURE FOR KIDS"FOUNDATION AND SUMMERLINHOSPTIAL.TO THE FORECAST NOW.. AND..





