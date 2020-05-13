Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

1 in 4 American Restaurants Won't Return Post-COVID-19

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:18s - Published
1 in 4 American Restaurants Won't Return Post-COVID-19

1 in 4 American Restaurants Won't Return Post-COVID-19

1 in 4 American Restaurants Won't Return Post-COVID-19 The news comes from OpenTable CEO Steve Hafner after the reservation software business completed a survey.

Around 20,000 American establishments participated in OpenTable's study.

Year-over-year, the company says there has been a 95 percent drop in walk-in diners and reservations.

Throughout March and April 2020, 'Bloomberg' reports restaurants lost $80 billion.

Last month, the National Restaurant Association adds that 5.5 million jobs were slashed.

During the coronavirus pandemic, restaurants have been hit the hardest of any industry.

OpenTable says there are signs diners will return if restaurants open again in some capacity.

Even if they have been given the go-ahead, some eating establishments are hesitant.

OpenTable CEO Steve Hafner, via Bloomberg

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

This restaurant is now a drive-thru [Video]

This restaurant is now a drive-thru

As physical distancing continues, the American Legion Post 291 in Newport Beach, CA has turned its foodservice operation into a drive-thru restaurant. Since the COVID crisis began, the 291 families..

Credit: Localish     Duration: 01:36Published
CASA bar in Tempe is packed after Arizona reopens restaurants [Video]

CASA bar in Tempe is packed after Arizona reopens restaurants

After Arizona reopened restaurants this week, groups of diners were spotted clustering outside CASA, a popular two-story Mexican restaurant with outdoor seating in Tempe.

Credit: nypost     Duration: 00:32Published