Keith Urban Holds Drive-In Concert For Healthcare Workers

Healthcare workers in Tennessee got an unexpected surprise on Thursday night.

CNN reports that country music star Keith Urban treated the frontline workers to a free drive-in concert.

More than 200 essential employees from Vanderbilt Health got in their cars and packed the Stardust Drive-In Movie Theater.

Tennessee has reported 16970 coronavirus cases and a death toll of 290 people.

Urban told the crowd,"for everything that you've done and continue to do, to all of your families, we say thank you".

With social distancing guidelines in place, some artists have begun using drive-in theaters as concert venues.

