8,663 acres burned and 7 homes have been destroyed in Golden Gate fire

The Greater Naples Fire Rescue District says 23 outparcels, which includes barns and sheds, have also been destroyed.
💧Lucy Hanson💧 RT @hansonmusic: An estimated 25.5 million acres of Australia have burned, over 2,000 homes have been destroyed and more than 25 people hav… 21 hours ago
Proud Deplorable @TXMagaMan @TXAimee2 @sandyriccobono @Pinky96397667 @RaabeTawnie @SOttenbacher @4everIndigo @slt521thof… https://t.co/cLgYmnMaQR 2 days ago
conner RT @BWebbFox10: The wildfire burning near Cave Creek has slowed this morning after jumping to 1500 acres overnight. Several planes includin… 2 days ago
Brian Webb The wildfire burning near Cave Creek has slowed this morning after jumping to 1500 acres overnight. Several planes… https://t.co/D6doSRROH8 2 days ago
Sandra Rodriguez RT @Fox4Now: #8,663 acres have burned in Golden Gate fire; 40% contained; 7 homes destroyed. https://t.co/IbcqDEe5XK 5 days ago
Fox 4 News #8,663 acres have burned in Golden Gate fire; 40% contained; 7 homes destroyed. https://t.co/IbcqDEe5XK 5 days ago
CBD4CharitySWFL▪FelineNFeathers #CollierCounty #NaplesFL #SWFL
is on #Fire 8,000+ Acres 🔥🔥🔥 have Burned #HomesDestroyed #MandatoryEvacuations ONLY… https://t.co/rQ6MfYMd3f 6 days ago
CBD4CharitySWFL▪FelineNFeathers @GovRonDeSantis #CollierCounty #NaplesFL #SWFL
is on #Fire 8,000+ Acres 🔥🔥🔥 have Burned #HomesDestroyed… https://t.co/zk7o5YxtHd 6 days ago
Relief as rain hits during brush fireAloria Rodriguez says it all happened so fast. She is one of the people in Golden Gate Estates who had to evacuate as the fire came within yards of their homes on Thursday.
Bay Area Paddleboarder Trains for Record-Setting Farallones to Golden Gate VoyageJen Fuller is in daily, intensive training to, as she says, eat the elephant one bite at a time. Translation: she hopes to become the first to make the 30-mile voyage from the Farallon Islands to the..