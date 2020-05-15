8,663 acres burned and 7 homes have been destroyed in Golden Gate fire

The Greater Naples Fire Rescue District says 23 outparcels, which includes barns and sheds, have also been destroyed.

Brian Webb The wildfire burning near Cave Creek has slowed this morning after jumping to 1500 acres overnight. Several planes… https://t.co/D6doSRROH8 2 days ago

conner RT @BWebbFox10 : The wildfire burning near Cave Creek has slowed this morning after jumping to 1500 acres overnight. Several planes includin… 2 days ago

💧Lucy Hanson💧 RT @hansonmusic : An estimated 25.5 million acres of Australia have burned, over 2,000 homes have been destroyed and more than 25 people hav… 21 hours ago