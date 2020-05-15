Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

8,663 acres burned and 7 homes have been destroyed in Golden Gate fire

Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 01:22s - Published
8,663 acres burned and 7 homes have been destroyed in Golden Gate fire

8,663 acres burned and 7 homes have been destroyed in Golden Gate fire

The Greater Naples Fire Rescue District says 23 outparcels, which includes barns and sheds, have also been destroyed.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

HansonLucy

💧Lucy Hanson💧 RT @hansonmusic: An estimated 25.5 million acres of Australia have burned, over 2,000 homes have been destroyed and more than 25 people hav… 21 hours ago

conner97877600

conner RT @BWebbFox10: The wildfire burning near Cave Creek has slowed this morning after jumping to 1500 acres overnight. Several planes includin… 2 days ago

BWebbFox10

Brian Webb The wildfire burning near Cave Creek has slowed this morning after jumping to 1500 acres overnight. Several planes… https://t.co/D6doSRROH8 2 days ago

SandraR_media

Sandra Rodriguez RT @Fox4Now: #8,663 acres have burned in Golden Gate fire; 40% contained; 7 homes destroyed. https://t.co/IbcqDEe5XK 5 days ago

Fox4Now

Fox 4 News #8,663 acres have burned in Golden Gate fire; 40% contained; 7 homes destroyed. https://t.co/IbcqDEe5XK 5 days ago

SWFLRescueSanct

CBD4CharitySWFL▪FelineNFeathers #CollierCounty #NaplesFL #SWFL is on #Fire 8,000+ Acres 🔥🔥🔥 have Burned #HomesDestroyed #MandatoryEvacuations ONLY… https://t.co/rQ6MfYMd3f 6 days ago

SWFLRescueSanct

CBD4CharitySWFL▪FelineNFeathers @GovRonDeSantis #CollierCounty #NaplesFL #SWFL is on #Fire 8,000+ Acres 🔥🔥🔥 have Burned #HomesDestroyed… https://t.co/zk7o5YxtHd 6 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Relief as rain hits during brush fire [Video]

Relief as rain hits during brush fire

Aloria Rodriguez says it all happened so fast. She is one of the people in Golden Gate Estates who had to evacuate as the fire came within yards of their homes on Thursday.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 02:25Published
Bay Area Paddleboarder Trains for Record-Setting Farallones to Golden Gate Voyage [Video]

Bay Area Paddleboarder Trains for Record-Setting Farallones to Golden Gate Voyage

Jen Fuller is in daily, intensive training to, as she says, eat the elephant one bite at a time. Translation: she hopes to become the first to make the 30-mile voyage from the Farallon Islands to the..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 01:54Published