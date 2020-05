Chase puts on virtual graduation for HBCUs all across America Video Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR - Duration: 01:09s - Published 21 hours ago Chase puts on virtual graduation for HBCUs all across America JP Morgan Chase will be hosting a virtual graduation to honor 2020 graduates from numerous HBCUs all across America. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Chase puts on virtual graduation for HBCUs all across America VIRTUAL COMMENCEMENTCELEBRATION IN JUNE FORGRADUATES.THE FORMER PRESIDENT WILL ALSOTAKE PART IN A GRADUATIONCEREMONY CELEBRATING ━━ ━UGRADUATES TOMORROW. ITS CALLEDTHE "SHOW ME YOUR WALK"H━━━U EDITION...PRESENTE DBY CHASE. KEVIN HART IS HOSTSTHE ━HOUR VIRTUAL EVENT.HBCUS WILL SHOWCASE ANDHIGHLIGHT PAST AND CURRENTGRADUATES...INCLU DING CLASSOF 2020 STUDENTS FROM MORGANSTATE UNIVERSITY. GRADUATINGSENIOR KEYON GRAYSO━SAYSTHAT ALTHOUGH A VIRTUALGRADUATION WON'T TAKE THEPLACE OF AN I━PERSONONE...HE'S STILL GRATEFUL FORTHE EVENT. "I think what thisis trying to do...is very goodand I think that we will beable to come toggeter..andfeel like we made it andaccomplish our goal." THEEVENT KICKS OFF AT 2 ━TOMORROW... IT WILL BE LIV━STREAMED ON CHASEYOUTUBE...TWITTER ...ANDLINKEDIN CHANNEL━AS WELL ASHBCU CONN





