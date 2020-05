Film and TV Now Netflix lands Dwayne Johnson & Emily Blunt’s Ball and Chain movie https://t.co/wnalL813Ea #BallandChain #Netflix… https://t.co/gFP8Mt3vxC 2 hours ago

Jaime L. Vázquez RT @Variety: Everything you need to know about @TheRock and Emily Blunt's new Netflix superhero movie https://t.co/ttIsgciEDB 2 hours ago

Caligulli RT @TheRock: In #BallAndChain, Emily Blunt and I will play a married couple on the verge of divorce, who become blessed with superpowers th… 4 hours ago

BrotherDel RT @BroArmchairs: @TheRock and @emilybluntoffcl team up for another super adventure on #Netflix in #ballandchainnetflix. https://t.co/vNwu… 7 hours ago

A I L R RT @Variety: Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt superhero movie "Ball and Chain" lands at @Netflix https://t.co/yuDH0eXXl4 7 hours ago

Jim Coleman | 360WiSE TV Coming Soon #360WiseTV The Rock and Emily Blunt Take Their Superhero Movie Ball and Chain to Netflix… https://t.co/nDvbf0SPCF 8 hours ago

濃い茶 RT @dna: #DwayneJohnson aka '#TheRock'-#EmilyBlunt's superhero movie '#BallAndChain' to release on Netflix https://t.co/Eg9NzVNtBp 8 hours ago