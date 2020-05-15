Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt Superhero Movie Lands at Netflix, New ‘Star Trek’ Pike & Spock Series a Go & More | THR News

Video Credit: The Hollywood Reporter - Duration: 02:02s - Published
Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt Superhero Movie Lands at Netflix, New ‘Star Trek’ Pike & Spock Series a Go & More | THR News

Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt Superhero Movie Lands at Netflix, New ‘Star Trek’ Pike & Spock Series a Go & More | THR News

A new 'Star Trek: Discovery' spinoff is headed your way, Jerry Seinfeld reflects on working with the late Jerry Stiller and Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson's superhero movie has landed at Netflix.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

THRtv

THR TV News Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt Superhero Movie Lands at Netflix, New ‘Star Trek’ Pike & Spock Series a Go & More | THR… https://t.co/CT52B9mc8m 14 minutes ago

BabyMDoctor

BabyMasterDoctor Mom - Trending > Dwayne Johnson And Emily Blunt Team Up For New Netf.. https://t.co/1eyfGWhFTC #mom https://t.co/1FMcJPrmyS 17 minutes ago

4Ransomm

Will Ransom Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson's Husband-Wife Superhero Movie to Debut on Netflix https://t.co/vYbzv1mdmz 21 minutes ago

das_varun99

VARUN DAS RT @people: Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson's Husband-Wife Superhero Movie to Debut on Netflix https://t.co/qdZXFeFh7e 24 minutes ago

cbcatl01

. RT @DiscussingFilm: ‘BALL AND CHAIN’ has been acquired by Netflix The film follows Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt as a struggling married… 30 minutes ago

people

People Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson's Husband-Wife Superhero Movie to Debut on Netflix https://t.co/qdZXFeFh7e 35 minutes ago

mahbub_zeeshan

Mahbub Zeeshan RT @TheRock: In #BallAndChain, Emily Blunt and I will play a married couple on the verge of divorce, who become blessed with superpowers th… 47 minutes ago

Lauziita

Ingenium is my hero 💖; Loving Shaman King 24/7 ♡; RT @U_S_Ace: Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt to star in Netflix’s “Ball and Chain,” a superhero film written by Emily V. Gordon (“The Big Si… 51 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Keith Urban Holds Drive-In Concert For Healthcare Workers [Video]

Keith Urban Holds Drive-In Concert For Healthcare Workers

Healthcare workers in Tennessee got an unexpected surprise on Thursday night. CNN reports that country music star Keith Urban treated the frontline workers to a free drive-in concert. More than 200..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:32Published
CBS All Access Hands Out Straight-to-Series Order for 'Star Trek' Spinoff | THR News [Video]

CBS All Access Hands Out Straight-to-Series Order for 'Star Trek' Spinoff | THR News

CBS All Access Hands Out Straight-to-Series Order for 'Star Trek' Spinoff | THR News

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Studio     Duration: 01:35Published