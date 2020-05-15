Police believe suspected pipe bomb was 'hoax device'

But first.... we're following a developing situation in terre haute tonight.

Indiana state police and terre haute police are investigating a suspected pipe bomb.

It all happened in the area of 22nd and idaho.

Terre haute police say a construction crew found the device in a vacant home.

After the discovery... police say they cleared the area as a precaution.

They detonated the device a short while ago.

A technician at the scene told news 10 he believed this was a "hoax device"