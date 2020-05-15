Police believe suspected pipe bomb was 'hoax device'
|
Video Credit: WTHI - Published
Police believe suspected pipe bomb was 'hoax device'
|0
shares
|ShareTweetSavePostSend
Police believe suspected pipe bomb was 'hoax device'
In just a few moments.
But first.... we're following a developing situation in terre haute tonight.
Indiana state police and terre haute police are investigating a suspected pipe bomb.
It all happened in the area of 22nd and idaho.
Terre haute police say a construction crew found the device in a vacant home.
After the discovery... police say they cleared the area as a precaution.
They detonated the device a short while ago.
A technician at the scene told news 10 he believed this was a "hoax device"