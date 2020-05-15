West Point High School seniors take part in non- traditional in - person graduation ceremony

Global  

Coronavirus has forced many local school districts to get creative when it comes to graduation ceremonies.

This morning, west point high school held a virtual graduation for their seniors... it happened in the auditorium in accordance with social distancing guidelines of course..

Parents and families were pleased with the ceremony and said it was very organized.

It's no doubt being a high school senior during the pandemic has been tough..

Happy to graduate."

We were expecting to graduate at mississippi state for all of our families to come in and i am quite sad for that but i am glad that the west point high school was able to give us something for us to graduate and still be able to walk this is what i was expecting for today but i am happy to graduate.

A senior was allowed to bring a limit of 4 immediate family members to witness their milestone..

