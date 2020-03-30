Global  

'Unroll me' Artist transforms herself into rolled-up torso painting illusion

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 02:22s - Published
Serbian make-up artist, Mirjana Kika Milosevic, transforms herself into a rolled-up torso with bodypaint illusion.

This footage was filmed on May 14.

