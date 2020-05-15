Global  

NGO conducts sanitization drive at Amritsar airport amid COVID-19

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:58s - Published
An NGO conducted sanitization work at Sri Guru Ramdass Jee International Airport in Punjab's Amritsar.

'Jai Ho Club' organised the sanitization drive in Amritsar on May 15 amid coronavirus pandemic.

They are working free of cost in order to serve the humanity amid lockdown 3.0.

There are total 1935 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Punjab.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of COVID-19 active cases rose to 51,401 with 2649 deaths in India.

