Lockdown 3.0: Construction work restarts at Zoological Park in Gorakhpur

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:49s - Published
Lockdown 3.0: Construction work restarts at Zoological Park in Gorakhpur

Lockdown 3.0: Construction work restarts at Zoological Park in Gorakhpur

The construction work got restarted at Shaheed Ashfaqullah Khan Zoological Garden in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur amid coronavirus pandemic.

The work was started during lockdown 3.0 with certain government restrictions.

There are total 3902 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of COVID-19 active cases rose to 51,401 with 2649 deaths in India.

