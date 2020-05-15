COVID-19: Leh District Administration evacuates stranded people amid lockdown 3.0

Amidst nationwide COVID-19 lockdown, the district administration of Leh has evacuated stranded people.

They evacuated students, pilgrims from different parts on May 15.

All the passengers were screened at Khaltsi screening point.

Circles are also being made to ensure social distancing norms being followed among all the passengers.

All the vehicles were also sanitised keeping in mind the hygiene factor.

There are total 43 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Ladakh.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of COVID-19 active cases rose to 51,401 with 2649 deaths in India.