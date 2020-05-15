Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

COVID-19: Leh District Administration evacuates stranded people amid lockdown 3.0

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:21s - Published
COVID-19: Leh District Administration evacuates stranded people amid lockdown 3.0

COVID-19: Leh District Administration evacuates stranded people amid lockdown 3.0

Amidst nationwide COVID-19 lockdown, the district administration of Leh has evacuated stranded people.

They evacuated students, pilgrims from different parts on May 15.

All the passengers were screened at Khaltsi screening point.

Circles are also being made to ensure social distancing norms being followed among all the passengers.

All the vehicles were also sanitised keeping in mind the hygiene factor.

There are total 43 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Ladakh.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of COVID-19 active cases rose to 51,401 with 2649 deaths in India.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ANI_multimedia

ANI Multimedia #COVID-19: Leh District #Administration evacuates stranded people amid #lockdown 3.0 https://t.co/4aLMxRrFrw 2 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

A scare a day keeps the doctor away? Irish woman spends lockdown spooking her partner [Video]

A scare a day keeps the doctor away? Irish woman spends lockdown spooking her partner

This woman from Cork, Ireland spends a whole month of lockdown scaring her partner once a day. The clip, filmed over April, shows Rosemary scaring her partner daily to brighten up her day during the..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:30Published
8-Week Jobless Claim Total Hits 36.5 Million Due to Coronavirus [Video]

8-Week Jobless Claim Total Hits 36.5 Million Due to Coronavirus

Almost 3 million people filed new claims for unemployment benefits last week.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:12Published