Arctic Appears To Be Facing 'Zombie Fires'

The fires that burned in parts of the Arctic last year may still be active.

New Scientist reports there's "strong evidence that last summer's unprecedented Arctic blazes appear to have smouldered through winter as 'zombie fires' and reignited this month." in parts of Siberia.

One of the researchers investigating the matter said, if that is the case, it is very bad news.

He commented, "The implication is greater net carbon emissions, given that overwintering fires, by their nature, are smouldering soil and peat fires, burning through long-term carbon stores." - Thomas Smith Siberia was among three Arctic places to experience rare fires in June and July of 2019.

They also burned in Alaska and, to a lesser extent, Greenland.

Https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KFl97nfVMFc 2:32 NASA