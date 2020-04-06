Huntsville woman leaves restaurant business for more stable job during pandemic

New information -- the centers for disease control released new guidelines for different industries to reopen.

You're taking a look at some of them for workplaces.

They include protecting employees, intesified cleaning and disinfecting and having a plan in place if someone gets sick.

This is the first friday night in nearly 2 months that restaurants will be able to welcome diners back inside.

But one former restaurant employee told us they won't be returning to the industry - even though the state is reopening.

Waay 31's casey albritton spoke to one huntsville woman who said she left the restaurant business for something totally different.

Rendi hernandez/ employee "not being able to help out any with the bills, the household expenses, just different stuff like that was hard."

Rendi hernandez used to work at a restaurant in huntsville.

She was laid off during the pandemic -- and has been out of work for two months.

Rendi hernandez/ employee "the restaurant business in itself for anyone on a normal day is very inconsistent."

She started applying for jobs outside of the service industry - which has one of the highest unemployment rates right now.

Rendi hernandez/ employee "for unemployment, trying to fight for that was a nightmare and i don't want to have to depend on that..."

Hernandez came across a job opening at s and r sewing.

It sells sewing machines and materials.

Rendi hernandez/ employee "i was like, they have got to be doing some business."

Tony coelson/ owner "we interviewed her and talked to her for a little bit.

She seemed to fit in really good with the crowd."

The owner of the store says people have been coming inside nonstop to get supplies to make masks.

Tony coelson/ owner "to say we've been busy is an understatement."

Hernandez got the job-- and says she's thankful to be on a new career path.

Rendi hernandez/ employee "you know what, if we did go under a second lockdown, i still have a paycheck at