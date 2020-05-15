Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Mark Zuckerberg And Priscilla Chan Donate $800,000 To Their 8 Favorite Restaurants

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:32s - Published
Mark Zuckerberg And Priscilla Chan Donate $800,000 To Their 8 Favorite Restaurants

Mark Zuckerberg And Priscilla Chan Donate $800,000 To Their 8 Favorite Restaurants

Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan donate $100,000 to eight of their favorite restaurants.

The money will help the Bay Area locations fill expenses such as rent, payroll and other necessities.

According to Business Insider, the couple have always been generous with their wealth.

They promised to donate 99 percent of their Facebook shares before they die as part of The Giving Pledge.

Each donation of $100,000 is around 0.000131 percent of Zukerberg’s total wealth.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan's $800,000 donation to their 8 favorite restaurants is like the median US family giving 13 cents to each

Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan's $800,000 donation to their 8 favorite restaurants is like the median US family giving 13 cents to each· Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan donated $800,000 to eight of their favorite restaurants in the...
Business Insider - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

simenyist

ibrahim RT @businessinsider: Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan's $800,000 donation to their 8 favorite restaurants is like the median US family gi… 3 minutes ago

smilinglion71

🤓🤪 Serge 🤨🦁☀️🚗🏎🐎 Do ppl have to complain about everything?? Big picture- they donate to multitude of other things and places... add… https://t.co/txO4orrZmS 7 minutes ago

freeag8

ENTREPRENEURIAL ECOSYSTEM RT @chr1sa: Hey @hblodget. This is lame class warfare and unworthy of @businessinsider. cc @Jason https://t.co/0D0F3fdplR 8 minutes ago

CalBrownBear

Carranza, Daniel (old guy & rescue Pibble, Athena) RT @5_2blue: While the donation is indeed a kind gesture, comparing the scale of Zuckerberg's wealth to the wealth of the average US househ… 13 minutes ago

iveygirl08

Iveygirl08 Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan's $800,000 donation to their 8 favorite restaurants is like the median US family… https://t.co/NqY24WYcAq 15 minutes ago

AbigailSchiller

Abby Schiller Yes, they could give more, but is it really necessary to pick apart a donation that will undoubtedly make a huge im… https://t.co/8BIe0DhBUJ 25 minutes ago

josephmeda

Joseph Meda See @BarstoolNate this is what happens when you let off the gas. These ridiculous articles just need to go away. Ne… https://t.co/AUbsvp2GdP 37 minutes ago

WetToweldotJPG

Daniel Bard Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan's $800,000 donation to their 8 favorite restaurants is like the median US family… https://t.co/ezOORE6yG8 49 minutes ago