Mark Zuckerberg And Priscilla Chan Donate $800,000 To Their 8 Favorite Restaurants

Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan donate $100,000 to eight of their favorite restaurants.

The money will help the Bay Area locations fill expenses such as rent, payroll and other necessities.

According to Business Insider, the couple have always been generous with their wealth.

They promised to donate 99 percent of their Facebook shares before they die as part of The Giving Pledge.

Each donation of $100,000 is around 0.000131 percent of Zukerberg’s total wealth.