'It needs to happen:' local state lawmakers pushing for hate crime bill

Video Credit: WMGT
‘It needs to happen:’ local state lawmakers pushing for hate crime bill

‘It needs to happen:’ local state lawmakers pushing for hate crime bill

Georgia lawmakers say the state is past due for hate crime laws and they want a bill to pass following the death of Ahmaud Arbery.

‘It needs to happen:’ local state lawmakers pushing for hate crime bill

The hogues will hold a news conference tomorrow morning.

You can find the full statement right now on 41nbc dot com.

Georgia lawmakers say ... the state is past due to hate crime laws on the books.

And they are pushing for a bill... to pass now ... especially after the death of ahmaud arbery.

41nbc's tanya modersitzki has the latest.

(:10) (:02) (:37 "we're coming theres no way we're going to stop what has happened certainly the loss of life has hightest the flaws in the system but we c an surely address them as a legislator" georgia is one of four states that currently does not have hate crime laws.

A bill to create those laws was presented in last year's georgia's general assemby session, but the senate didn't get it out of committee.

"i think it's time for one" georgia senator david lucas says what happened to ahmaud arbery..

The black man gunned down by two white men in brunswick, is why the hate crime bill is getting momentum again.

"how do you kill somebody for jogging in a community for wondering how a house looks like on the inside and going in and looking at it and all of a sudden hes killed for under the premeses he was burglarizing."

House bill 4-2-6 would give an enhancement to a sentence if a crime was motivated by hate due to gender, race or religion.

Along with the hate crime bill, representative james beverly says lawmakers are pushing to do away with citizen's arrests.

"that does not need to be in the state of georgia anymore we have a police department we pay our taxes and we have people who are trained to give us comforting in a time of need the police department the sheriff's department we dont know need folks who according to representative james beverly..

The session resumes june 11th.

This comes after lawmakers stopped meeting in



