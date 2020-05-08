#WeSeeYouKSHB: Feed It Forward campaign sends 6,800 meals to front line workers Video Credit: 41 Action News - Duration: 00:56s - Published 14 hours ago #WeSeeYouKSHB: Feed It Forward campaign sends 6,800 meals to front line workers The Feed It Forward campaign delivered its last order of meals to Truman Hospital Friday. The campaign worked to support a local restaurant, Jack Stack Barbecue, and keep health care workers fed as they care for COVID-19 patients. 0

#WeSeeYouKSHB: Feed It Forward campaign sends 6,800 meals to front line workers THROUGH OUR WE SEEYOU K-S-H-B INITIATIVE -WE TELL YOU THESTORIES OF PEOPLEMAKING A POSITIVE IMPACTIN OUR COMMUNITYDURING THIS PANDEMIC.WE'VE TOLD YOU ABOUTTHE FEED IT FORWARDCAMPAIGN SINCE IT FIRSTBEGAN.IT SUPPORTS A LOCALRESTAURANT - WHILEKEEPING HEALTH CAREWORKERS FED - AS THEYCARE FOR CORONAVIRUSPATIENTS.TODAY - CAMPAIGNORGANIZERS GOT TODELIVER THE LAST ORDEROF MEALS TO TRUMANHOSPITAL.BJ KISSEL, FEED IT FORWARDCAMPAIGNTREY MCDONALD, FEED ITFORWARD CAMPAIGN"it was something that startedoffreally small and did not thinkit wasgoing to do what it did, but itjustshows that we kind of organizedandhad the idea, but it was peopledonating, it was the communitycoming together that really madethisa thing in helping jack stackandobviously heliping the healthcareworkers.'THE FEED IT FORWARDCAMPAIGN RAISED MORETHAN 52-THOUSANDDOLLARS THROUGH ITS GOFUND ME PAGE.WITH THAT MONEY -- THEYSENT OUT ABOUT 68-HUNDRED MEALS TOFRONT LINE WORKERS.WE WANT TO TELL YOUMORE STORIES LIKE THISONE.IF YOU SEE SOMETHINGGOOD HAPPENING IN OURCOMMUNITY -- TELL USABOUT IT AND USE THEHASH TAG WE SEE YOU K-S-





