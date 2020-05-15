New York Will Open Beaches For Memorial Day Weekend

Global  

New York Gov.

Andrew Cuomo said the state would reopen beaches for the Memorial Day weekend.

He said: “If we don’t open our beaches people will go to New Jersey beaches, I promise you that.” According to Reuters, Cuomo said they would open to prevent people from crossing state borders.

Other states also opening their beaches are New Jersey, Connecticut and Delaware.

Cuomo said the state will continue to approach the situation scientifically to avoid a new wave of cases.

