Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

New York Will Open Beaches For Memorial Day Weekend

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:32s - Published
New York Will Open Beaches For Memorial Day Weekend

New York Will Open Beaches For Memorial Day Weekend

New York Gov.

Andrew Cuomo said the state would reopen beaches for the Memorial Day weekend.

He said: “If we don’t open our beaches people will go to New Jersey beaches, I promise you that.” According to Reuters, Cuomo said they would open to prevent people from crossing state borders.

Other states also opening their beaches are New Jersey, Connecticut and Delaware.

Cuomo said the state will continue to approach the situation scientifically to avoid a new wave of cases.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

N.Y. Governor Allows Beaches To Reopen For Memorial Day Weekend

N.Y. Governor Allows Beaches To Reopen For Memorial Day WeekendWatch VideoNew York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the state is going to allow beaches to reopen for...
Newsy - Published Also reported by •ReutersCBS 2FOXNews.com


New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Delaware to reopen state beaches by Memorial Day, Cuomo says

New York, Connecticut and Delaware will join New Jersey in reopening some of...
FOXNews.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

donmgreen

Don Green RT @CBSNewYork: The road to reopening takes another step forward with Friday's announcement that a day at the beach will happen in New York… 52 seconds ago

OemorOniluap

oemor oniluap RT @cnnbrk: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says his state, New Jersey, Connecticut and Delaware will open beaches beginning next Friday https:/… 2 minutes ago

CBSNewYork

CBS New York The road to reopening takes another step forward with Friday's announcement that a day at the beach will happen in… https://t.co/QQau5qeLLK 2 minutes ago

PartnersfrLife

Michael Lally Beaches WILL open on Memorial Day weekend in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut – The US Sun https://t.co/MXrK48dr2p 12 minutes ago

AngelofJustice9

Angelofjustice9 🕊😇⚡🏵📜 .@NYGovCuomo said on Friday that New York will open its beaches at half capacity for Memorial Day weekend. UPDATE:… https://t.co/mK4MQuVbeW 17 minutes ago

news_asheville

News Now Asheville Beaches WILL open! Beaches open Memorial Day for NY, NJ and CT. https://t.co/kTDwE6j0M2 30 minutes ago

JimAroune

Jim Aroune RT @sarbetter: As Regions of State Begin Reopening, Beaches Will Open, Too - https://t.co/EYTIASJN6f 34 minutes ago

WAMCNews

WAMC News Gov. Andrew Cuomo today announced that New York’s beaches will be open for Memorial Day weekend, along with beaches… https://t.co/HU1IBwl7Uj 40 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

New York Joins Neighbor States Opening Beaches: Memorial Day [Video]

New York Joins Neighbor States Opening Beaches: Memorial Day

(Reuters) - New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Friday the state would join New Jersey, Connecticut and Delaware in reopening beaches for the Memorial Day weekend, aiming to prevent people from..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:36Published
New York State Beaches Allowed To Reopen [Video]

New York State Beaches Allowed To Reopen

The road to reopening takes another step forward with Friday's announcement that a day at the beach will happen in New York State, but with some changes; CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 04:25Published