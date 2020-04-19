Heel & Sole Shoes owner happy to be back in business

Action News Now reporter Kristian Lopez checked in with the owner to see how sales are doing.

It’s been a week since Heel and Sole Shoe store reopened its doors.

The owner tells me sales may be down but she's just thankful to be open.

Owner of heel and sole shoes, gloria covarrubias says people are spending a lot less time and money in the store.

She brought back a few of employees and has two running the business at any one time.

Overall she says it has been a different shopping experience.

We are seeing customers coming back our sales are about half of what we have seen in the past we are still going to keep going and doing what we can to keep our doors open.

We are grateful for the customers who are coming in and shopping and their patience i know we don't have everything they are looking for but we are working on that.

They are limiting the number of shoppers inside the store.

(to how many?) employees are also constantly cleaning the shop and disinfecting the shoes that people try on.

The owner says feedback has been generally positive but not all of it.

They are open everyday from 10 to 6.

