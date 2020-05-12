Mitch McConnell Apologizes For His Comments About The Obama Administration
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said he made a mistake with his comments about the Obama administration.
Previously, McConnell said the Obama administration didn’t leave President Donald Trump a plan for pandemics.
According to Business Insider, once he made those comments Obama administration officials pushed back.
Former Deputy National Security Adviser Ben Rhodes said they left the White House a “literal playbook.” He said they also left “a cabinet-level exercise, and a global infrastructure to deal with 'something like this.”