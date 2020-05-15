Restaurants Adding Outdoor Seating Capacity

Casey Albritton learned how some restaurants are adding to their outdoor seating.

>> najahe sherman: in athens restaurants are finding new ways for people to dine out safely.

>> dan shaffer: casey albritton learned how some restaurants are add to go their outdoor seating capacity.

>> these railings are blocking off about half of the sidewalk going down market street here in downtown athens.

Allowing people to sit and eat about six feet apart from each other.

The railings were put up earlier this week.

Employees at village pizza say the original plan was to block off the parking spots in front of the restaurants but instead they're using part of the sidewalk for extra tables.

Employees at village pizza tell me their dining room is not open just yet so the space out front allows them to serve customers for the first time in months.

Customers tell me they're just glad to be out in the community again.

>> there are going to be some that aren't going to come out.

But people like me that don't -- this is what we do, travel and work.

You know?

It's nice to get out and not have to eat in a hotel room.

>> village pizza employees tell me businesses that do not need that space out front are allowing restaurants to use that