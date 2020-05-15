Global  

The Marshes movie trailer HD Plot synopsis: When a group of young microbiologists head deep into the Australian wilderness to test water samples, they inadvertently enter the domain of a mysterious local.

As they travel through the marshes, he stalks their every move, determined to kill anyone who enters his land.

Starring Dafna Kronental, Mathew Cooper, Sam Delich, Eddie Baroo, Zac Drayson, Amanda McGregor, Sarah Armanious, Katherine Beckett, and Cass Cumerford Directed by Roger Scott The Marshes On Demand, Digital HD, DVD & Blu-ray June 16

