Mitch McConnell Apologizes For His Comments About The Obama Administration

Video Credit: Wochit Tech - Duration: 00:32s - Published
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said he made a mistake with his comments about the Obama administration.

Previously, McConnell said the Obama administration didn’t leave President Donald Trump a plan for pandemics.

According to Business Insider, once he made those comments Obama administration officials pushed back.

Former Deputy National Security Adviser Ben Rhodes said they left the White House a “literal playbook.

