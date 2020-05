The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds flew over Los Angeles Friday to salute those working on the front lines during the coronavirus pandemic.



Recent related videos from verified sources Fighter Jets To Fly Over Massachusetts Hospitals In Salute To Workers Battling Coronavirus



Massachusetts hospital workers on the front lines against coronavirus will be saluted this week with an F-15 flyover. Katie Johnston reports. Credit: WBZ CBS Boston Duration: 00:30 Published 2 weeks ago Thunderbirds and Blue Angels honor front line workers



New footage shows the Thunderbirds and Blue Angels flying over some East Coast states, including New York and New Jersey. They did this to honor frontline and hospital workers who are still working.. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:30 Published 2 weeks ago