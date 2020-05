Some rapid at-home coronavirus tests could be giving false negatives Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 00:25s - Published now The FDA says the 'Abbott' ID Now rapid tests could be giving false results. 0

THE F-D-A SAYS THE CORONAVIRUSTEST USED MOST AT THE WHITEHOUSE - COULD BE GIVING SOMEFAULTY RESULTS.AT ISSUE IS THE 'ABBOTT I-D'RAPID TEST.THE F-D-A SAYS IT'S LOOKING INTOMORE THAN A DOZEN REPORTS THATTHE TESTS ARE PRODUCING FALSENEGATIVES.ABBOTT IS DISPUTING THOSEFINDINGS -- SAYING ITS TEST HASPERFORMED WELL IN SEVERALSTUDIES.FOR NOW, THE F-D-A SAYS IT





