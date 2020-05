23ABC talks with Bakersfield native and American Idol finalist Dillon James Video Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield - Duration: 34:10s - Published 2 days ago 23ABC talks with Bakersfield native and American Idol finalist Dillon James Season 18 of American Idol is unlike any season before. Contestants are performing from the backyards, judges are watching from their own homes, and there are no audiences to cheer the singers on. 0

