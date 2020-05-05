Casinos preparing to open with new safety guidelines in place

Global  

Busy at work preparing to welcome customers back Thursday at 8 a.m., the Scarlet Pearl Casino in D’Iberville is taking no chances when it comes to safety.

- busy at work preparing to - welcome customers back- thursday at 8am, the scarlet- peal casino in d'iberville is - taking no chances when it comes- to safety.- news 25's victoria bailey spent- the day learning exactly- what guests can expect with a - trip to the, soon to be - reopened, - casino.

- - "it will feel like normal with the exception of- the social distancing," but that's because the staff at- the scarlet pearl - casino has been hard at work.

- "we've actually been working al along in anticipation of being- able to open.

We went - out and we created, designed in- house, and had built all of the- lexan dividers for the- tables and the slot machines.

- obviously were under- construction.

- significant construction, which- i guess is a good thing because- we were able- to continue doing the - construction while we were- closed," all scarlet pearl employees wil- be wearing masks and- gloves.

Guests will have their- temperature taken and handed- a mask.

Guests will not have to- wear the masks.

- table games will be limited to- three to a table and slot - machines will be every other- slot open.

Valet and bell - service will- be available for hotel guests a- the scarlet pearl.

The buffet - will be closed for memorial day- weekend.- "we've had a call every friday with all of our employees and w- have over 800 - employees.

We're having another- call today now that we have the- order to- open with the details, to go- over the details for each area- because it's different in every- area," pappas says she is excited to - open the doors soon and offer a- safe enjoyable atmosphere for - both guests and staff.- "we just wanna welcome everyone back with open arms, without th- hugs and- kisses this time.

I guess - they'll be virtual hugs and - kisses and we're excited for ou- customers, for the community- which we think is very- important.

As you know we're- helping unemployment take the - calls as well.

We're going to - continue to do that when we ope- and we just want to welcome - everyone back and - hope to see some type of normal- soon," - - -



