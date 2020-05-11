Restaurants, bars ease into Phase 1

Trev's Sports Bar and Grill saw steady crowds on day one of Phase 1.

Recovered.

One of the restaurants that opened today is trevs sports bar near the university of oregon.

Kezi 9 news reporter emma jerome joins us live... with reaction from those dining in.

Emma?

Matt renee.

I've been here since around 11 this morning and the stream has been steady.

Steady enough that servers here tell me they were running low on food.

And while they have seen a fair amount of people they are not forgetting the guidelines put in place by governor brown.

They have every other table blocked off to keep people physically distant.

They are cleaning every menu in between service and washing their hands after every transaction, contact with money, and in between them physically serving food.

Customers who are dining in for the first time in over seven weeks tell me this has been a staple for them and they are happy to be taking these first steps toward normalcy 11 seconds matt bennett, customer"stoked.

Very happy.

Tired of sitting at home you know.

It's kinda claustrophobic.

So you know - come out here.

Enjoy your family , friends.

Support your community.

As far as after the outbreak - servers tell me they don't know what things are going to look like day to day.

They say for now they are strictly following the governors orders and once the reigns loosen a bit they think theyll be able to serve people how they used to.

Restaurants have to follow these restrictions for three weeks while keeping ppe stocked, cases on the decline, and medical care not overwhelmed before we can move to phase two.

Reporting live in eugene emma jerome kezi 9 news.