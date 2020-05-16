Oregon Coast prepares for surge in visitors

Explore our towns and trails.

Leaders on the coast are preparing for a surge in visitors this weekend.

But, before you go... a reminder about how important it still is to social distance.

We're joined now, by bettina hannigan, the executive director of the florence area chamber of commerce.

Bettina, what's the most important thing you want visitors to know?

I think the most important message we can get out is "personal responsibility".

Unfortunately, there will be people that either are unaware, don't take it seriously, or just don't care to follow safety guidelines.

Distancing on sidewalks, stores, and indoor spaces will be impossible to completely maintain.

With people not complying with safety measures, those who are at risk need to make their decisions carefully, it's not going to be ideal out there.

Like many areas... some businesses are opening, others are waiting.

State run parks..

Dunes..

And beach access just opened..

And... we should talk about public restrooms. reasonable expectations - the coast will be opening slowly.some businesses are in the wait and see mode and some are ready to rumble.public access to restrooms.this is going to be a dilemma, folks need to plan their trips.visitors centers and many public offices (library, city hall, etc) are closed as are most businesses to bathroom access.currently, our coastal state parks and beach access are still closed and those bathrooms are closed too.

We know rhody fest and the wine and chowder trail are not happening this year.

Will businesses be able to survive?

How can people support them?

Thank you, bettina hannigan, florence area chamber of commerce