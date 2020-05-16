Report: Saints sign running back Ty Montgomery

- new orleans saints head coach - sean payton has a new - toy...- today... the black and gold - signed running back ty- montgomery... - according to new-orleans- - dot-football.

- a converted wide receiver...- montgomery will be on his fourt- team, in three years... having- played in all 16 games with the- jets, in 20-19... following a - brief stint, with the ravens...- and - three-plus years, with the- packers.- montgomery can be an asset in - the run, pass and return- games...- with more than 900 career yards- in each category.

- and after seeing what coach - payton has been able to do, wit- a - guy like taysom hill... - montgomery's versatility... - should