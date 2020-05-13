Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Business owners hopeful after one week of Phase 1 to reopen North Carolina

Video Credit: WGHP - Duration: 01:26s - Published
Business owners hopeful after one week of Phase 1 to reopen North Carolina

Business owners hopeful after one week of Phase 1 to reopen North Carolina

As leaders in North Carolina keep an eye on the number of COVID-19 cases, which has risen to more than 17,000, they are also watching local economies ability to recover from the past few months.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

myfox8

FOX8 WGHP Local business owners hopeful after one week of Phase 1 to reopen North Carolina https://t.co/O0jS1As1rn https://t.co/Qv1ZGmlFjQ 5 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Business Slow On Day 1 Of Phase 2 Of Reopening In San Francisco [Video]

Business Slow On Day 1 Of Phase 2 Of Reopening In San Francisco

Many business owners in San Francisco didn't know what to expect on day one of phase two for reopening business after the COVID-19 shutdown. Betty Yu talked to store owners who were eager after weeks..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:25Published
North Carolina store has grand opening with family members during pandemic [Video]

North Carolina store has grand opening with family members during pandemic

Many businesses opened their doors again this weekend during phase one of the modified stay at home order in North Carolina.

Credit: WGHP     Duration: 01:38Published