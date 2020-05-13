Business owners hopeful after one week of Phase 1 to reopen North Carolina Video Credit: WGHP - Duration: 01:26s - Published 5 days ago Business owners hopeful after one week of Phase 1 to reopen North Carolina As leaders in North Carolina keep an eye on the number of COVID-19 cases, which has risen to more than 17,000, they are also watching local economies ability to recover from the past few months. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this FOX8 WGHP Local business owners hopeful after one week of Phase 1 to reopen North Carolina https://t.co/O0jS1As1rn https://t.co/Qv1ZGmlFjQ 5 days ago