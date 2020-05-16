NFL to propose Rooney Rule change that offers draft pick incentive for minority hiring

Global  

According to multiple reports, next week the NFL owners will vote on a resolution to incentivize teams to hire minorities.

- - according to multiple reports..- next week, the n-f-l- owners will vote on a - resolution... to incentivize- teams, to hire minorities.- based on the plan... teams that- hire a person of color as head- coach... would move up six- spots, in the third round...- and another 10 spots... if they- hire a person of color... as- general manager.- as it stands now... there are - only four african-american- head coaches... and two g-m's..- matching a 17-year low.

- if approved... the move would b- a complete departure from - the league's current protocol,- known as the rooney - rule... which requires an - ethnic-minority quota... for th- interviewing process... but not- hiring.




