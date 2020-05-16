NFL to propose Rooney Rule change that offers draft pick incentive for minority hiring Video Credit: WXXV - Published 52 minutes ago NFL to propose Rooney Rule change that offers draft pick incentive for minority hiring According to multiple reports, next week the NFL owners will vote on a resolution to incentivize teams to hire minorities. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend NFL to propose Rooney Rule change that offers draft pick incentive for minority hiring Come in handy. - - according to multiple reports..- next week, the n-f-l- owners will vote on a - resolution... to incentivize- teams, to hire minorities.- based on the plan... teams that- hire a person of color as head- coach... would move up six- spots, in the third round...- and another 10 spots... if they- hire a person of color... as- general manager.- as it stands now... there are - only four african-american- head coaches... and two g-m's..- matching a 17-year low. - if approved... the move would b- a complete departure from - the league's current protocol,- known as the rooney - rule... which requires an - ethnic-minority quota... for th- interviewing process... but not- hiring.





You Might Like

Tweets about this FlaShBloG Live Entertainment © NFL to propose Rooney Rule change that includes draft-pick incentives for minority hiring, per report - CBS Sports https://t.co/WDNe2rmdQs 9 minutes ago Jeff Haeger RT @WXXV25: NFL to propose Rooney Rule change that offers draft pick incentive for minority hiring https://t.co/P2unc6dsc9 20 minutes ago WXXV 25 NFL to propose Rooney Rule change that offers draft pick incentive for minority hiring https://t.co/P2unc6dsc9 29 minutes ago Ray Belanger https://t.co/H6PrBnVKOk Wow, just wow. So my disabilities would be worth less than a person of color. 30 minutes ago adelle NFL to propose Rooney Rule change that includes draft-pick incentives for minority hiring, per report - CBS Sports https://t.co/UkU7TFLKDQ 2 hours ago Carlton Livingston NFL to propose Rooney Rule change that includes draft-pick incentives for minority hiring, per report https://t.co/kTnNyZRv2e via @CBSSports 2 hours ago We Can't Give A Rapist 4 More Years RT @KDKA: ROONEY RULE: The NFL is set to present a pair of resolutions that would incentivize teams to hire more minority head coaches and… 3 hours ago Rich W @ClayTravis I thought this can’t be true but....https://t.co/ZfGEGhInZ1 4 hours ago