Detroit man charged for allegedly making credible threats to kill Whitmer, Nessel



Recent related videos from verified sources AG investigates 'credible threats' to state officials as Capitol gun ban considered



On the same day she announced that a ban on firearms can be enacted by the Michigan Capitol Commission, Attorney General Dana Nessel said that her office is investigating threats to state officials. Credit: WXYZ Detroit Duration: 03:04 Published 2 weeks ago Double lung transplant recipient who was among first COVID-19 patients in MI shares his progress



Where did all the patients go? That’s what employees at Beaumont’s hospital in Wayne are asking. They say the hospital system has sent the coronavirus patients away – and they want to know.. Credit: WXYZ Detroit Duration: 02:19 Published on April 16, 2020