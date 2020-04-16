Detroit man charged for allegedly making credible threats to kill Whitmer, Nessel

A Detroit man has been charged with making threats to kill Michigan Gov.
Gretchen Whitmer and Attorney General Dana Nessel.
Asha Rainn RT @OleVetUSAF: A 32-year-old Detroit man is facing a felony charge after allegedly making "credible threats to kill" Gov. Gretchen Whitmer… 4 hours ago
David Ano RT @MichiganRadio: Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy has charged a Detroit man for allegedly making death threats against Governor Gretche… 20 hours ago
Michigan Radio Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy has charged a Detroit man for allegedly making death threats against Governor Gr… https://t.co/7ST2xy7rC6 5 days ago
monica_nyc RT @Monaheart1229: Detroit resident, Robert Sinclair Tesh was charged with false report of a threat of terrorism (a felony that carries a m… 5 days ago
AG investigates 'credible threats' to state officials as Capitol gun ban consideredOn the same day she announced that a ban on firearms can be enacted by the Michigan Capitol Commission, Attorney General Dana Nessel said that her office is investigating threats to state officials.
Double lung transplant recipient who was among first COVID-19 patients in MI shares his progressWhere did all the patients go? That’s what employees at Beaumont’s hospital in Wayne are asking. They say the hospital system has sent the coronavirus patients away – and they want to know..