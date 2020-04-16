Global  

Detroit man charged for allegedly making credible threats to kill Whitmer, Nessel

Detroit man charged for allegedly making credible threats to kill Whitmer, Nessel

Detroit man charged for allegedly making credible threats to kill Whitmer, Nessel

A Detroit man has been charged with making threats to kill Michigan Gov.

Gretchen Whitmer and Attorney General Dana Nessel.

Man charged in death threats to Michigan governor, AG

WEST BLOOMFIELD, Mich. (AP) — A man accused of making credible death threats against Michigan Gov....
