Local educator retiring after 50 years of service

A local school is recognizing an educator who is retiring, after nearly 50 years of service.

AND TEACHERS CAMEOUT TO HONOR HER WITH ARETIREMENT PARADE.

JULIA CHADWICK IS RETIRING AFTERNEARLYHALF A CENTURY AS AN EDUCATORANADMINISTRATOR AT ST.

ANDREWS.THIS IS IT.

THIS IS MY LASTHOORAH.THE SCHOOL HONORED HER FRIDAYEVENINGWITH A SUPRISE PARADE.MY SON THOUGHT I WAS GOING TO ASTORE AND WAS TAKING ME.

ANDTHEN ALL OF A SUDDENT, THESTUDENTS AND TEACHERS ANDPARENTS SHOWED UP.

AND IT'SBECAUSE WE HAVEN'T BEEN ABLETO SEE EACH OTHER.

AND THESTUDENT COUNCIL, I UNDERSTAND,ARRANGED THIS DRIVE BY.CHADWICK'S CAREER AT ST.

ANDREWSBEGAN IN 1971 AS A FIRST GRADETEACHER.

SINCE THEN, SHE'SSERVED IN VARIOUSCAPACITIES THERE.FOR THE PAST 11 YEARS, SHE HASSERVED ASHEAD OF THE UPPER SCHOOL.

SHESAYS SHE'S TOUCHED THAT EVERYONEPLANNED THIS SPECIAL SEND OFF INTHMIDDLE OF THE PANDEMICI COULD START CRYING, IF YOUWANT TO KNOW THE TRUTH OF THMATTER.

SOME OF THESE PARENTS, ITAUGHT WHEN THEY WERE YOUNGER.SO IVE HAD THIS HUCONNECTION TO A LOT OF THESEFAMILIES.

AND IT JUST MEANS THEWORLD TO ME TO SEE THEMBECAUSE I HAVEN'T BEEN SEEINGTHEM.MRS. CHADWICK HAS SOME PARTINGADVICE FOR HER STUDENTS... FINDSOMETHING YOU'REREALLY PASSIONATE ABOUT AND MAKEIT YOUR CAREERTHIS HAS BEEN A GREAT PLACE TOWORK.

I NEVER REALLY WORKED.CAME AND ENJOYED LIFE HERE.

THE NOW-RETIRED MRS. CHADWICK SAYS SHE WILL SPEND MORE TIME GARDENING, READING AND MAKING TRIPS TO NEW YORK TO VISIT HER DAUGHTER MEGAN