FPD's Sky Pope inks letter of intent with Wisconsin Lutheran College

F-p-d's sky pope f-p-d's sky pope is such a beast on the tennis court that she's headed to the next level to play the sport that she loves sky recently signed a letter of intent to play tennis at wisconsin lutheran college up in milwaukee... sky went 10-4 last season and helped lead the lady vikings to the final four in 1-a private before her season was cut short because of the coronavirus, she was a perfect 5 and 0 more importantly she held a 4.0 g-p-a and and was a member of the honor society sky ... talk to me about wisconsin lutheran ... :01-:06 amazing.

They, they play indoors and i've never played indoors before and i just want to go see some new experiences, and the teammates are amazing.

I've met some of them.

They're very nice.

And the coach is also awesome sky also says she wants to prove all of her doubters wrong once she gets there ... :01-:06 when i get on the tennis court, i want show to everyone