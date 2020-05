Financial Focus for May 15, 2020 Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:44s - Published now Financial Focus for May 15, 2020 In today's Financial Focus, we have a check of the stock market and the stocks with ties to Las Vegas. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Financial Focus for May 15, 2020 SP500 UP 11,AND GAMING...BOYD UP THREE PERCENT.CAESARS UP ALMOST TWO PERCENTMGM UP TWO PERCENT,LAS VEGAS SANDS DOWN TWOPERCENT, WYNN DOWNSLIGHTLY, RED ROCK RESORTS UPALMOST THREE PERCENT,ON-LINE SHOPPING IS BACK.....FOR T-J MAXX AND MARSHALLS.BUT...YOU'LL HAVE TO BE QUICK....TO MAKE YOUR PURCHASESTHE SITES ARE ONLYALLOWING.....A CERTAIN AMOUNT OFTRANSACTIONS...EACH DAY.SOME SHOPPERS HAVE REPORTED THESITES ARE GETTING MAXED OUTPRETTY EARLY .SOMETIMES EVEN RIGHT....AFTER MIDNIGHT.THE COMPANY'S PRESIDENT DIDN'TSAY....WHY THEY'RE LIMITING....WEBSITE SALES.NEXT AT 630! INSURANCECOMPANIES.