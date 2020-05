Businesses in Brown County reopen after stay-at-home order is lifted Video Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin - Duration: 01:07s - Published now Businesses in Brown County reopen after stay-at-home order is lifted Friday night in downtown Green Bay was something many hadn't seen in a while as bars opened their doors just hours after Brown County's stay-at-home order was rescinded. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Businesses in Brown County reopen after stay-at-home order is lifted IMMEDIATELY, I HEREBYRESCIND MY MAY 132020 ORDER."RICHARD CRANIUM'SIN GREEN BAYOPENED UP A FEWHOURS AFTER THEOWNER HEARD THENEWS...HERE'S WHATIT LOOKED LIKEINSIDE AT THAT POINT."WE JUST OPENED UPABOUT 2 OCLOCK ITHINK WAS WHEN THATCAME OUT."DON MJELDE IS THEOWNER AND ALSOTHE PRESIDENT OFTHE BROWN COUNTYTAVERN LEAGUE.HE SAID HE DIDN'TKNOW HOW BIG OF ACROWD TO EXPECT"WE DOUBLE OURSTAFF FOR THEEVENING INANTICIPATION, WE;RENOT SURE BECAUSEWE HAVENT DONEANYTHING SINCE STPATRICKS DAY."MJELDE SAID THEYWOULD BEFOLLOWING THEWISCONSINECONOMICDEVELOPMENTCOROPORATION'SGUIDELINES.."WE CARE ABOUT OURCUSTOMERS SO WEWANT THEM TOMAINTAIN PROPERSOCIAL DISTANCING,WEAR MASKS IF THEYFEEL THEY NEED TOAND TO MAKE SURETHAT WE'RE BEINGSAFE ANDRESPONSBILE TO EACHOTHER."AND AS PEOPLECONTINUED HEADINGINTO BARS INDOWNTOWN GREENBAY...BROWN COUNTYOFFICIALS AREREMINDING PEOPLETO CONTINUEEXERCISINGCAUTION... STAYINGHOME IF YOU'RE SICK,COVERING COUGHSAND SNEEZES,WASHING HANDSOFTEN AND WEARINGMASKS IN PUBLIC.IN GREEN BAYJULIANA FALK NBC 26.DOCTORS AT BELLINHEALTH AND