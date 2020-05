Total lockdown for Chile capital after surge in virus cases Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 05:43s - Published 1 day ago Total lockdown for Chile capital after surge in virus cases Santiago's total quarantine comes amid a resurgence in cases in the wealthier eastern areas of the city. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Chile braces for coronavirus winter: Health minister locks down Santiago after surge in new cases (Natural News) Chilean President Sebastian Pinera warned on Tuesday that the country would experience...

NaturalNews.com - Published 2 days ago







You Might Like