Day 53: States prepare for a much more relaxed Lockdown 4.0 till May end | Oneindia News

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 04:40s
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman unveiled the third tranche of economic relief package announcing some big agricultural reforms a day before the 3rd phase of the lockdown expired.

MHA guidelines on what will be permitted in Lockdown 4.0 awaited, a much more relaxed period is expected while keeping an eye on surges in hotspots.

Meanwhile, domestic flights are preparing to resume and guidelines for passengers has been circulated by the Airport Authority.

#Lockdown4.0 #COVID19India

