Auraiya accident: 24 migrant labourers killed as vehicles collide | Oneindia News Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 02:24s - Published 9 hours ago Auraiya accident: 24 migrant labourers killed as vehicles collide | Oneindia News 24 migrant labourers killed in Auraiya road accident, PM offers condolences; Home Secretary appeals to states to stop migration of people by roads and ferry them only by special buses and trains; India's coronavirus infections surpass China's figures, nearly 86,000 cases recorded; US says it will donate ventilators to India, collaborate on developing a vaccine and WHO alerts countries about rare inflammatory syndrome in children that could be linked to the coronavirus #Covid19inIndia 0

