Spoke to PM Modi, sending 'a lot' of ventilators to India: US President

The United States on Friday said that it is sending many ventilators to India to help the country combat the coronavirus pandemic, President Donald Trump told reporters on May 15.

"We are sending a lot of ventilators to India.

I spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and we are sending quite a few ventilators to India.

We have a tremendous supply of ventilators," Trump said at the White House.

"India has been so great, your PM has been a very good friend of mine.

We are working with India too, we have a tremendous Indian population in the US and many of the people you are talking about are working on the vaccine too, great scientists and researchers," he added.