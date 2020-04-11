UP Deputy CM Dinesh Sharma requests migrant workers to be patient

At least 24 labourers were killed after truck they were travelling in, collided with another truck on May 16.

Speaking on this incident, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma requested migrant workers to be patient as government is making all arrangements to ferry migrant workers to their native place.

"This is very unfortunate and heart wrenching incident, I would like to request migrant workers to be patient as the government is making all arrangements to ferry them to their native place.

200 buses have been provided to the DM so that those migrant labourers can travel safely.

Both SHOs of the border have been suspended.

SP and ASP of Agra and Mathura zones have been asked an explanation.

Chief Minister has announced the sum of Rs 2 lakh to the family of deceased and Rs 50,000 to the injured," said Sharma on Auraiya accident.