Kareena, Saif, Taimur paint hand prints on canvas Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Duration: 00:54s - Published 2 hours ago Kareena, Saif, Taimur paint hand prints on canvas Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan on Friday shared an art work that's made by her, her husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend