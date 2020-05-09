Anti-lockdown protester give out 'free hugs' at demo in London's Hyde Park

A small group of protesters gathered in Hyde Park in London on Saturday (May 16th) to protest against the coronavirus lockdown.

One protester, who said his name was Philip Hartley, ignored social distancing advice by hugging people and urging members of the public not to fear coronavirus.

"I've been running every day for ten weeks...I've never caught no cold," he shouted at the media surrounding him.