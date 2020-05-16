Longfield urges government and unions to ‘work together’
The Children's commissioner for England has urged government and unions to “work together” in order to reopen schools.
Anne Longfield said she was “dismayed" at the increasingly entrenched positions being taken by the two sides, in which the interests of children were being overlooked.
