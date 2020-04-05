Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Anti-lockdown protester give out "free hugs" at demo in London's Hyde Park

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 00:52s - Published
Anti-lockdown protester give out 'free hugs' at demo in London's Hyde Park

Anti-lockdown protester give out "free hugs" at demo in London's Hyde Park

A small group of protesters gathered in Hyde Park in London on Saturday (May 16th) to protest against the coronavirus lockdown.

One protester, who said his name was Philip Hartley, ignored social distancing advice by hugging people and urging members of the public not to fear coronavirus.

"I've been running every day for ten weeks...I've never caught no cold," he shouted at the media surrounding him.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Real_RoyGBiv

Time to clean House (& Senate). @Teri_Kanefield @nytimes @washingtonpost Then they'll let a commenter or a anti-lockdown protester say Covid is fak… https://t.co/7hvthvIPTb 21 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Londoners bask in warm weather as lockdown continues [Video]

Londoners bask in warm weather as lockdown continues

Londoners basked in warm weather on May 9, with visitors to Hyde Park observing social distancing as they enjoyed the sunshine. Many visitors took to bicycles for their exercise, as the Government..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:45Published
Police try to enforce social distancing in Hyde Park in London during coronavirus lockdown [Video]

Police try to enforce social distancing in Hyde Park in London during coronavirus lockdown

Police were seen in Hyde Park in London on Saturday (April 4th) trying to enforce social distancing amid the coronavirus lockdown. Signs were placed in the park were warning people not to gather in..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:43Published