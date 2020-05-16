Global  

Lockdown 3.0: Shrine extends helping hand to feed 2,000 needy in Panchkula

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:01s - Published
Amid COVID-19 lockdown, apart from Centre and state governments' move to feed the underprivileged of the society, several NGOs and people also have come forward to feed the needy.

Mansa Devi Shrine administration is doing its bit by extending hands and providing food packets to over 2,000 people from its langar seva.

The community kitchen of the Mansa Devi Shrine is continuously working to prepare these food packets.

